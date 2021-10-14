Two People Killed in Lowndes County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a wreck that has killed two people in Lowndes County.

State troopers say 23-year-ld Michael Stevenson of Missouri City, Texas, and 52-year-old Meichele Parker of Greenville were both killed in the wreck, which happened on Interstate 65 northbound about two miles north of Letohatchee.

Investigators say Parker was driving in the wrong direction when she hit Stevenson’s vehicle head-on. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers are still investigating the crash.