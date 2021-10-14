Warm And Dry Through Friday, Then A Pattern Change

Thursday looks just like the first few days of this week. Expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. This evening looks warm and dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures drop fairly quickly after the sun goes down. Temperatures fall into the mid 70s at 7PM and to near 70° at 11PM. Overnight lows settle in the low to mid 60s.

Friday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy, dry, and very warm again. High temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s. There won’t be any rain during the daytime hours. Perhaps a few showers sneak into west Alabama just before midnight Friday night. However, showers become more likely in our area after midnight through early Saturday morning. The showers are in along a cold front pushing northwest to southeast through our area. The rain may come in a rather narrow, broken line. That means some locations may not receive rain. And even those that do won’t see rain for a long duration. Rain amounts won’t be very high either.

The front likely moves into far southeast Alabama around sunrise. Clouds likely clear in a hurry behind the front. Many see sunshine return by midday. Winds turn to the northwest behind the front. Wind speeds remain sustained at 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts for the rest of the day. Cooler, drier air moves in behind the front. Temperatures only warm into the 70s Saturday afternoon. Saturday night lows fall to near 50°, if not into the mid and upper 40s for some.

Sunday looks mostly sunny, dry, and still cooler with highs in the 70s. Sunday night lows fall to near 50°.

The start of next week looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures may only reach the 70s Monday afternoon. Temperatures could moderate with highs in the low 80s Tuesday. Next Wednesday and Thursday feature highs near 80° and a partly cloudy sky. There’s a chance for rain towards the end of next week. However, models disagree on the potential, so it’s not a high probability at the moment.