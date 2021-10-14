WATCH: Tickled Pink 2021 TV Special to Fight Breast Cancer

by Alabama News Network Staff

Once again, the Tickled Pink tradition took on a different look for 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because an in-person event was not possible for the second straight year, Alabama News Network brought Tickled Pink to TV.

Our TV special aired on CBS 8, ABC 32, the CW Montgomery and MeTV to bring awareness to the fight against breast cancer and to generate support for the Joy to Life Foundation. That Montgomery-based group has dedicated itself to providing mammograms and treatment resources to underserved people in Alabama. It is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

We want to make sure as many people as possible get to see our TV special. You will hear inspirational stories and find out ways you can help the Joy to Life Foundation.

Every two minutes, someone is diagnosed with breast cancer. Please give us 30 minutes to show you why the fight is so important.

When you watch the TV special, keep in mind the giveaway contests have closed. But the need for your support continues. We hope you’ll help!