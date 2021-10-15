2 convicted of sending undocumented workers to poultry plant

by Savanna Sabb

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama couple has been convicted of providing undocumented workers to a poultry processing plant for years. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Deivin Marquitos Escalante-Vasquez and 38-year-old Crystal Gail Escalante were convicted on federal charges this week. They were accused of using false names and vans to send workers to a Mar-Jac Poultry plant in Jasper over a three-year period. Prosecutors say the two were paid $16 million during that time. The defense portrayed the Haleyville couple as solid citizens, and Mar-Jac says it didn’t know of any illegal activity.

