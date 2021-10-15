ADPH: Alabama Public School COVID-19 Cases Take a Tumble

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new COVID-19 school dashboard. It shows another drop in cases among the school systems that have reported to the state.

The dashboard for October 14 shows 1,167 cases in Alabama’s public schools, down from 1,911 the week before. About one month ago, on September 16, the dashboard was 6,382.

These statistics don’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

ADPH notes that some schools systems are on fall break and may not be reporting numbers.

Here is a list of several local school systems and their current case numbers:

Montgomery: 51

Autauga County: 27

Elmore County: 16

Pike Road: fewer than 5

Dallas County: 11

Selma: fewer than 5

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE