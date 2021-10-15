Alabama Man Sentenced to Death for Killing Wife and Family

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man convicted of killing his estranged wife, her unborn child and three other people in north Alabama has been sentenced to death. The decision by Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer follows a jury’s 11-1 vote to recommend death for 46-year-old Christopher Henderson. Jurors in July convicted Henderson in the shooting and stabbing deaths of wife Kristin Smallwood; her unborn daughter; her young son, her nephew and her mother. Henderson was married to another woman at the time without having divorced Smallwood. The woman admitted helping plan the killings and testified for the prosecution.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved