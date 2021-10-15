Back To Feeling Like Fall

by Shane Butler

A fairly significant weather pattern change is in store for us this weekend. A cold front will sweep through the state Saturday. We expect a quick round of showers early in the day then clearing and breezy through the afternoon hours. Temps will only manage low to mid 70s for highs. The winds become northerly at 10-20 mph. The cooler air will spill into the state on the northerly winds. We should see upper 40s for lows early Sunday morning. High pressure builds back over us and we’re looking at lots of sunshine Sunday. Temps remain cooler with highs hovering in the low to mid 70s. This mostly sunny and cooler weather pattern will stick around through the early half of the upcoming work week. Another front approaches later in the week. We could see a few showers Thursday but more likely Friday. Have a great weekend and enjoy this return to fall.