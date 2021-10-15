COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospitalizations for Friday, Oct. 15 Fall to Near 700

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The trend in declining hospitalization numbers has continued for another week, with cases dropping to near 700.

As of Friday, October 15, there are 716 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 19 of them children. On Thursday, the numbers were 793 and 18. A week ago, the numbers were 987 and 17.

There are now 1,539 staffed ICU beds in the state and 1,373 ICU patients. The surplus of staffed ICU beds is 166. The surplus was 188 on Thursday and 137 one week ago.

19% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That is the lowest percentage in months and has slowly been falling in recent days.

79% of adults in the hospital are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 18% are fully vaccinated.