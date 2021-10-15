Georgia Sheriff’s Deputy Shot, Wounded in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded in Alabama while driving to work, and news outlets report a suspect is in custody. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says someone pulled up in a vehicle beside a car driven by a Muscogee County deputy at an intersection in Phenix City, Alabama, and opened fire early Thursday. He says one of the multiple shots struck the officer in the back. The sheriff says the deputy is expected to survive but was taken into surgery. The shooter surrendered to authorities and was arrested. The sheriff’s office says 31-year-old Jasmine Lamar Richardson is in custody.

