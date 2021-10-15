Gov. Kay Ivey Names Gina Maiola as Communcations Director

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that Gina Maiola will serve as communications director. Maiola is currently the governor’s press secretary.

Leah Garner, who was the governor’s communications director, accepted an opportunity in the private sector.

“Gina has been a major asset to the administration since my very first day as governor,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “Gina is well respected, has strong relationships with media outlets across the state, and I am confident she will continue to do extremely good work in her new role.”

Maiola earned a bachelor of arts degree in communication and information sciences along with University Honors from The University of Alabama in 2016. She has served in a variety of capacities in the Governor’s Press Office, beginning in an entry level position to now being communications director.

Maiola’s appointment is effective October 16.