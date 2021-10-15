Montgomery County Mugshots (09/26/21-10/06/21)
All are innocent unless proven guilty.
1/27
BALDWIN ANDRA, DICARRIO – Capital Murder During Robbery in the First Degree
-
2/27
BALDWIN, ANTRELL – Capital Murder During Robbery in the First Degree
-
3/27
BRYANT, CEDRICK – Robbery 1st
-
4/27
CARNLEY, JIMMY – On Loan From DOC
-
5/27
COOPER, ASHLEY – Possess-Receipt Cont
-
-
6/27
CRUDUP JAMES, DEMARCUS – Robbery 1st
-
7/27
DAVIS, JOSEPH – Hold For Other
-
8/27
FINDLEY JR., JAMES – Poss Contr Subs
-
9/27
HARRIS, ALBERT – Robbery 3rd
-
10/27
HILL, PRESTON – Parole Violation
-
-
11/27
HOWELL, MATTHEW – Fraud Use Credit-Debit Card
-
12/27
JACKSON, QWONDARIUS – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
-
13/27
JONES, OZACKERY – Capital Murder During Robbery in the First Degree
-
14/27
LANZIT JR, KRISTOPHER – Robbery 1st
-
15/27
LEWIS JR, TONY – Burglary 1st
-
-
16/27
LEWIS, LOUAN – Parole Violation
-
17/27
LIGE, JAMES – On Loan from DOC
-
-
19/27
MEANS, XAVION – Robbery 1st
-
20/27
OATES, KARI – Criminal Poss Forged Instr 3rd
-
-
21/27
PETTUS, MARKIA – Robbery 1st
-
22/27
RINGSTAFF, DEMETRIC – Robbery 1st
-
23/27
SINGLETON, CORNELIUS – Theft of Property 1st
-
24/27
TEAGUE, DEMARQUIS – On Loan from the DOC
-
25/27
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER – Parole Violation
-
-
26/27
WRIGHT-KNOX, CHERYL – Parole Violation
-
27/27
YAN, XIAOQUIN – Arson Second Degree
