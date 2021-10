by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing since August 25, 2021.

Police say Tawanda Sanders was last seen in the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway. She is approximately 5’4″ tall and weighs about 210 lbs.

If you have any information regarding the location of Tawanda Sanders, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.