Montgomery Sets Trick-or-Treating for Saturday, Oct. 30

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery City Council has passed a resolution making Saturday, October 30, the official date for trick-or-treating in the city.

City leaders suggest that trick-or-treating should end by 9 p.m. that night.

Mayor Steven Reed and the City Council urge trick-or-treaters to follow these safety tips:

– Be attentive

– Trick-or-treat only with family members and people you know.

– Parents should accompany children and take them only to well-lit houses of neighbors that you trust.

– Be cautious and courteous with face-to-face interactions at the door.

– Use a flashlight or battery-operated candle in a jack-o-lantern. If you use a real candle, use extreme caution.

– Place lit pumpkins well away from anything that can burn and far enough out of the way of trick-or-treaters, doorsteps and walkways.

– Maintain safe social distancing from others in large groups.

– All items that children receive while trick or treating should be inspected closely by an adult prior to allowing children to handle or consume them.

– Parents should make sure that their children’s costumes do not obscure vision, make it difficult to walk, or present other safety hazards.

– Carry hand sanitizer.

– Provide a pedestrian-friendly environment

– Open sidewalks and driveways as residents approach homes where others are getting candy.

– Wear reflective clothing and bring glow sticks or flashlights for visibility while trick-or-treating.

– Children should be advised to obey all traffic rules and make sure they understand to look both ways before crossing the street.

As always, the Montgomery Police Department will patrol areas and neighborhoods throughout Montgomery to ensure a safe and successful celebration for all.

— Information from the City of Montgomery