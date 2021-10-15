One More Summer Like Day, Then Cool Weather Arrives

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Another warm day is expected across much of Alabama, as temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s once again, with not much heat relief for the day. Some isolated showers are possible today, but that chance is staying fairly low.

TONIGHT: To follow up a warm day, a warm night is also expected. Partly cloudy skies will be overhead, and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, which is above average for this time of year.

TOMORROW: While it’s officially been Fall for several weeks, it hasn’t really felt like it! However, a cold front is expected to impact our area early tomorrow morning, and that will bring a huge drop in temperatures for the day. Expect highs only in the low to mid 70s, which may finally be the end of summer. Some rain and storms associated with this cold front could impact the region in the early morning hours, clear skies will prevail throughout the day. Breezy conditions are also expected on the back side of the front, which could make it feel even cooler!

EXTENDED: After a cold front moves through tomorrow morning, temperatures will be well below what we’ve been experiencing for the next several days. Rain chances will also stay very low throughout the week, with a near zero chance until we approach next weekend. We could also see slightly above average temperatures in the latter half of next week as well, but temperatures are only expected in the low 80s during this period.