PHOTO GALLERY: Easterseals Central Alabama Holds Inaugural Golf Tournament in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Easterseals Central Alabama held its inaugural golf tournament at Arrowhead Country Club Friday morning.

The Eagles Fore Easterseals Golf Tournament brought out 21 teams made up of 84 players to take part in a four-person scramble sponsored by Alfa Insurance. Prizes will be given for closest to the pin, longest drive, and for first, second and third place.

“We’ve had a little bit of a difficult time this year, so this is one way that we can really bring the community together raise some awareness for Easterseals and the families that we serve, and of course raise some much-needed funds for the pediatric and the adult services that we offer,” Varina Mead of Easterseals Central Alabama told Alabama News Network.

All proceeds benefit the pediatric, adult and senior programs offered at Easterseals Central Alabama, which helps more than 1,800 individuals annually who are living with a disability.

“It’s a unbelievable organization that’s very worthwhile, so please support them. They do a lot of good things for the people in our community, especially the people that are in need of this facility, and we think a lot of that,” Scott Stricklin of Alfa Insurance said.

Easterseals Central Alabama is a collection of disability programs, services and therapies that meet the individual and unique needs of the children, teens, adults and seniors they serve.