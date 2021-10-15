Pike Road Holds 10th Annual Plein Air Paint Out

by Alabama News Network Staff

Artists from the River Region and beyond are spending time in Pike Road for the 10th annual Plein Air Paint Out.

On Friday and Saturday, October 15-16, they will be scattered throughout the town to capture scenes with their own personal style.

The theme for 2021 Paint Out is “The Roads That Connect Us.” Every painting that an artist produces for the show has to include a trail, path, road or some representation of travel.

On Friday, nationally-recognized Plein Air artists Barbara Davis, Craig Reynolds and John Guernsey gave painting demonstrations at SweetCreek Farm Market.

“You can have any level of painting. There are skilled artists, they are very helpful, so you can watch them paint and you can paint. There’s not any pressure to have to perform, so new painters can come and learn and enjoy the Plein Air,” painter Rhonda Hancock told Alabama News Network.

All day Friday and Saturday, artists will be in search of scenes that catch their eyes.

On Saturday, you are invited to meet the artists and explore the weekend’s works during a “Wet Paint” sale from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Pike Road Arts Center, 944 Wallahatchie Rd.

The annual Pike Road Plein Air Paint Out is presented by the Pike Road Arts Council.