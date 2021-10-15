State School Board Votes 7-2 to Ban Critical Race Theory

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama State Board of Education has cemented rules that ban so-called critical race theory teachings from K-12 classrooms.

The state school board voted 7-2 to put the previously approved resolution in the state administrative code.

That decision drew sharp criticism from opponents who say the language will limit honest conversations and lessons about history and race.

The rule bans concepts that impute fault, blame, a tendency to oppress others, or the need to feel guilt or anguish to persons solely because of their race or sex.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)