Tua Tagovailoa Ready for Comeback with Miami Dolphins

by Alabama News Network Staff

Barring a setback, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is ready for his comeback.

Tagovailoa returns to his starting role Sunday when the Dolphins (1-4) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) in London.

He missed most of the last four games — all of them Miami losses — with fractured ribs. Dolphins coach Brian Flores made the announcement a few hours after the team made the overnight flight from Miami.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)