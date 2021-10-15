Tua Tagovailoa Ready for Comeback with Miami Dolphins

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in action during a practice and media availability by the Miami Dolphins In Ware, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The Dolphins play the Jaguars in a regular season NFL game on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspurs White Hart Lane stadium in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Barring a setback, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is ready for his comeback.

Tagovailoa returns to his starting role Sunday when the Dolphins (1-4) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) in London.

He missed most of the last four games — all of them Miami losses — with fractured ribs. Dolphins coach Brian Flores made the announcement a few hours after the team made the overnight flight from Miami.

