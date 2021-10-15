UPDATE: Runaways from Youth Ranch in Camp Hill Found Safe

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says the three runaways from the Boys and Girls Ranch in Camp Hill have been found safe in Oxford.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 14-year-old Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, 16-year-old Sarah Jane Bertucco, and 16-year-old Johnny Eugene Johnson since Wednesday. It was reported that instead of getting onto a bus, they instead got into a white car.

Oxford police detained all three on Thursday. All were recovered safely without injuries and returned to their appropriate guardians.

Meanwhile, the driver of the white car was identified as a juvenile runaway from Attalla. He was taken into custody for assault and criminal mischief. Investigators say his arrest was separate from the recovery of the three runaways. He was turned over to a Coosa County juvenile officer.