Fall Weather Has Arrived!

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: A long awaited cold front broke the summer like heat we’ve been experiencing the last several days, giving us daytime temperatures in the 70s! It is also fairly windy as well on the back side of the front, which may make it feel slightly cooler than the 70s. Clear skies will prevail throughout the day and evening!

TONIGHT: The clearness of the day will persist into the evening hours, but nighttime temperatures will be chilly! Expect clear skies and lows in the mid to upper 40s, with winds decreasing throughout the evening.

TOMORROW: A copy-paste day from Saturday is expected for Sunday, but less windy conditions. Clear, blue skies will prevail and temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

EXTENDED: Clear days are the story for the next several days, as resulting conditions from the cold front will hang around for at least the first half of the week. However, another cold front is expected to move through in the latter half of the week, bringing a slight chance for rain and storms around Thursday & Friday. Enjoy the fabulous weather, everyone!