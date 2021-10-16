Four People Hurt in Shooting Outside High School Football Game in Mobile

by Alabama News Network Staff

Four people were wounded after a shooting near a high school football game Friday night near Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says the shooting happened near the exit ramp at the stadium. He says two of the four people shot were juveniles. All four went to hospitals where one was reported in critical condition.

No arrests were immediately announced.

Police say witnesses reported two suspects left the scene in a white sedan.

The game was between Vigor and Williamson high schools. The game was called off after the shooting.

