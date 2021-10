by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Luverne man has been killed in a wreck in Montgomery County.

State troopers say 31-year-old John M. Jones was driving his pickup truck in the wrong lane when he hit a tractor-trailer truck head-on. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened about 1:10 a.m. Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 331, about 6.7 miles north of Lapine.