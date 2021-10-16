Pepsi Laceup: Alabama High School Football Scores

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here is the list of AHSAA High School Football Scores for October 7-8.

AHSAA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Friday, October 15 Scoreboard (Includes Thursday’s results)

CLASS 7A

Auburn 52, Smiths Station 21

Austin 42, Albertville 0

Bob Jones 56, Grissom 0

Daphne 34, Murphy 15

Davidson 48, Alma Bryant 14

Enterprise 60, Jeff Davis 40

Fairhope 27, Baker 17

Florence 56, Huntsville 14

Foley 48, Mary Montgomery 27

Hewitt-Trussville 35, Gadsden City 28

Hoover 49, Tuscaloosa County 7

James Clemens 21, Sparkman 15

Theodore 49, LeFlore 8

Thompson 48, Oak Mountain 0

Vestavia Hills 34, Spain Park 6

CLASS 6A

Baldwin County 46, Gulf Shores 7

Benjamin Russell 28, Chilton County 14

Brookwood 28, Bessemer City 22

Calera 34, Wetumpka 28

Chelsea 17, Shades Valley 6

Clay-Chalkville 42, Pinson Valley 23

Cullman 10, Athens 3

Decatur 69, Columbia 6

Eufaula 41, Russell County 7

Fort Payne 58, Pell City 14

Gardendale 28, Jackson-Olin 20

Hartselle 56, Hazel Green 7

Helena 22, Stanhope Elmore 15

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 48, Paul Bryant 26

Hueytown 62, McAdory 25

Huffman 56, Woodlawn 26

Jasper 54, Mortimer Jordan 38

Lee-Montgomery 33, Park Crossing 6

McGill-Toolen Catholic 55, Blount 12

Mountain Brook 49, Homewood 14

Muscle Shoals 35, Buckhorn 7

Opelika 35, Valley 0

Oxford 26, Springville 17

Saraland 49, Robertsdale 6

Scottsboro 27, Southside-Gadsden 26

Sidney Lanier 12, Carver-Montgomery 6

Spanish Fort 60, Citronelle 10

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 47, Moody 7

Beauregard 41, Elmore County 14

Carroll 52, Charles Henderson 22

Carver-Birmingham 28, Wenonah 7

Center Point 52, St. Clair County 16

Central-Tuscaloosa 40, Jemison 10

Demopolis 54, Marbury 7

Douglas 34, West Point 14

Fairfield 28, Ramsay 24

Fairview 55, Brewer 14

Faith Academy 55, Satsuma 7

Greenville 28, Andalusia 20

Guntersville 45, Boaz 17

Leeds 42, Corner 13

Lee-Huntsville 35, Ardmore 20

Lincoln 42, Hayden 7

Mae Jemison 54, Lawrence County 21

Parker 63, Cordova 13

Pleasant Grove 42, John Carroll Catholic 12

Rehobeth 33, Headland 22

Russellville 42, East Limestone 0

Sardis 44, Crossville 22

Selma 42, Sipsey Valley 0

St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, Elberta 6

Sylacauga 49, Talladega 14

Tallassee 21, Holtville 14

UMS-Wright 38, B.C. Rain 0

CLASS 4A

American Christian 62, Dallas County 28

Anniston 28, Handley 27

Ashville 42, Hanceville 0

Bibb County 41, Sumter Central 6

Brooks 33, Central-Florence 20

B.T. Washington 34, Dale County 21

Cherokee County 41, Cleburne County 17

Escambia County36, W.S. Neal 24

Geneva 41, Bullock County 8

Good Hope 15, Dora 14

Gordo 27, Fayette County 0

Haleyville 55, Curry 8

Jackson 54, Mobile Christian 26

Lipscomb Academy (TN) 70, Etowah 10

Madison Academy 37, New Hope 7

Madison County 61, DAR 0

Montevallo 54, Holt 6

Munford 24, White Plains 14

North Jackson 27, St. John Paul II Catholic 9

Northside 45, Oak Grove 18

Oneonta 42, Fultondale 0

Priceville 28, Deshler 16

Randolph 44, Westminster Christian 20

Rogers 14, West Limestone 13

Saint James 35, Ashford 8

Straughn 19, Alabama Christian 17

West Blocton 55, Wilcox Central 0

West Morgan 38, Wilson 8

Willamson vs. Vigor, suspended



CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 42, Chickasaw 6

Beulah 42, Goshen 6

Carbon Hill 53, Tarrant 8

Childersburg 50, Pike County 13

Clements 28, Danville 16

Collinsville 31, Asbury 6

Excel 50, Cottage Hill Christian 31

Geraldine 20, Fyffe 19 (Nation’s current longest HS winning streak ends at 51 for Fyffe)

Hale County 35, Greensboro 16

Hillcrest-Evergreen 21, Flomaton 9

Montgomery Catholic 52, Trinity 7

Northside Methodist 48, Daleville 6

Lauderdale County 35, Colbert Heights 7

Oakman 28, Vinemont 6

Ohatchee 54, Pleasant Valley 14

Phil Campbell 36, East Lawrence 35

Piedmont 38, Hokes Bluff 14

Prattville Christian 47, Monroe County 32

Providence Christian 54, New Brockton 20

Reeltown 36, Dadeville 14

Saks 54, Glencoe 7

Slocomb 40, Opp 7

Southside-Selma 52, R.C. Hatch 6

Susan Moore 26, Holly Pond 18

Sylvania 49, Plainview 31

Walter Wellborn 67, Weaver 19

Wicksburg 23, Houston Academy 14

Winfield 48, J.B. Pennington 0

CLASS 2A

Addison 22, Hamilton 21

Clarke County 20, Leroy 14

Cleveland 49, Westbrook Christian 28

Cottonwood 54, Zion Chapel 28

Elba 41, Ariton 25

Greene County 55, Washington County 6

G.W. Long 49, Geneva County 20

Hatton 40, Tharptown 7

Highland Home 49, Francis Marion 6

Houston County 35, Abbeville 14

Ider 14, Falkville 0

Isabella 62, Central, Coosa 0

LaFayette 48, Fayetteville 22

Lamar County 21, Sulligent 7

Lanett 71, Randolph County 8

Lexington 20, Colbert County 0

Locust Fork 53, Gaston 19

Luverne 48, Thorsby 6

Mars Hill Bible 42, Red Bay 8

Midfield 24, Aliceville 14

North Sand Mountain 35, Whitesburg Christian 6

Orange Beach 49, J.U. Blacksher 22

Pisgah 20, Section 0

Ranburne 30, Horseshoe Bend 28

Southeastern 35, West End 20

Spring Garden 29, Sand Rock 28

St. Luke’s Episcopal 35, Fruitdale 8

Winston County 34, Cold Springs 7

CLASS 1A

Billingsley 63, Barbour County 0

Brantley 46, Red Level 6

Brilliant 14, Berry 7

Cedar Bluff 30, Appalachian 7

Central-Hayneville 1, J.F. Shields 0, forfeit

Decatur Heritage 47, Cherokee 0

Gaylesville 52, Woodville 28

Hackleburg 44, Vina 20

Hubbertville 26, Marion County 14

Kinston 33, Pleasant Home 18

Linden 58, A.L. Johnson 0

Loachapoka 26, Autaugaville 14

Maplesville 61, Verbena 20

Marengo 46, Choctaw County 12

McIntosh 26, Southern Choctaw 14

McKenzie 44, Florala 35

Notasulga 40, Calhoun 0

Phillips 59, Shoals Christian 0

Pickens County 22, Meek 6

Ragland 58, Talladega County Central 0

R.A. Hubbard 50, Waterloo 12

Samson 34, Georgiana 6

South Lamar 32, Lynn 26

Sumiton Christian 33, Coosa Christian 7

Sweet Water 40, Millry 6

Wadley 42, Donoho 0

Woodland 14, Victory Christian 6