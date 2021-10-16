Pine Hill Police Searching for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The police department in the Wilcox County town of Pine Hill is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

Walter William Newman is 76 years old and may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.

He is about 5’10” and 190 pounds.

He was last seen on October 14 in Pine Hill around 7:00 p.m. Police say Newman may be traveling in a gray 2011 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with Alabama tag number DV64475.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Newman, call the Pine Hill Police Department at (334) 963-4351 or call 911.