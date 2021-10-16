Swanson’s Pick-6 in 4th Gets Troy Past Texas State 31-28

by Alabama News Network Staff

Kimani Vidal ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns, Keyshawn Swanson had a fourth-quarter interception return for a touchdown, and Troy beat Texas State 31-28.

Swanson caught Brady McBride’s overthrown pass at the Bobcats 32, ran along the left sideline and broke one tackle before crossing the goal line to cap the scoring with 8:18 remaining.

McBride threw a 75-yard TD pass to Javen Banks and added a pair of short-yardage scoring throws late in the third quarter for Texas State (2-4, 1-1).

Troy is now 4-3. The Trojans’ next game is at No. 15 Coastal Carolina Thursday night, Oct. 28.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)