13-Year-Old Boy Inside House Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Tuscaloosa

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuscaloosa police say a drive-by shooting killed a 13-year-old boy who was playing on his iPad in his bedroom, and they need witnesses to help.

Tuscaloosa police did not release the name of the boy who was hit in the head Friday by a bullet that went through his window. But a cousin, 26-year-old Corey Prewitt, identified him to Al.com as Kei’lan Allen and describes him as an artistic straight-A student.

Captain Marty Sellers told WBRC in Birmingham that investigators are looking for multiple people and cars. He says it was early evening, so people could have seen something helpful.

