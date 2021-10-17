AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama Rises to No. 4; Auburn Returns to Poll at No. 19

by Alabama News Network Staff

With Alabama and Auburn earning important victories, the Crimson Tide has moved up while Auburn has returned to this week’s AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

Alabama has inched up from No. 5 to No. 4 with its 49-9 rout of Mississippi State. Auburn is no No. 19 with its 38-23 upset of then-No. 17 Arkansas. The Razorbacks have now fallen out of the Top 25.

The Georgia Bulldogs received all 63 first-place votes. Georgia, which is the SEC’s only remaining undefeated team, beat then-No. 11 Kentucky, 30-13, which had also been undefeated heading into the game. The Wildcats have fallen to No. 15 with the loss.

Other SEC teams in this week’s poll are: No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 17 Texas A&M.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll:

1. Georgia

2. Cincinnati

3. Oklahoma

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Penn State

8. Oklahoma State

9. Michigan State

10. Oregon

11. Iowa

12. Ole Miss

13. Notre Dame

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Kentucky

16. Wake Forest

17. Texas A&M

18. NC State

19. Auburn

20. Baylor

21. SMU

22. San Diego State

23. Pittsburgh

24. UTSA

25. Purdue