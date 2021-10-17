AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama Rises to No. 4; Auburn Returns to Poll at No. 19
With Alabama and Auburn earning important victories, the Crimson Tide has moved up while Auburn has returned to this week’s AP Top 25 College Football Poll.
Alabama has inched up from No. 5 to No. 4 with its 49-9 rout of Mississippi State. Auburn is no No. 19 with its 38-23 upset of then-No. 17 Arkansas. The Razorbacks have now fallen out of the Top 25.
The Georgia Bulldogs received all 63 first-place votes. Georgia, which is the SEC’s only remaining undefeated team, beat then-No. 11 Kentucky, 30-13, which had also been undefeated heading into the game. The Wildcats have fallen to No. 15 with the loss.
Other SEC teams in this week’s poll are: No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 17 Texas A&M.
AP Top 25 College Football Poll:
1. Georgia
2. Cincinnati
3. Oklahoma
4. Alabama
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan
7. Penn State
8. Oklahoma State
9. Michigan State
10. Oregon
11. Iowa
12. Ole Miss
13. Notre Dame
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Kentucky
16. Wake Forest
17. Texas A&M
18. NC State
19. Auburn
20. Baylor
21. SMU
22. San Diego State
23. Pittsburgh
24. UTSA
25. Purdue