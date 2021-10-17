Montgomery Police: Man Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a man has been injured in an officer-involved shooting.

Police say at around noon on Sunday, they responded to the 400 block of Glade Park Drive on a domestic disturbance. That location is near Wares Ferry Road and N. Eastern Boulevard.

Police say a man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in what they are calling an officer-involved shooting. No officers were hurt.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the case has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation. That is common when an officer is involved.

Police have released no other details.