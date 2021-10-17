Picture Perfect Sunday Wraps Up The Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: We are still experiencing fall weather today after yesterday’s cold front, with highs only in the low 70s and abundant sunshine. These conditions are expected to last throughout the day, but temperatures will steadily start to fall.

TONIGHT: Model data indicates that clouds will roll in later this evening, but rain is not in the forecast for several days. However, this cloud cover could keep overnight temperatures a little warmer than forecast. Expect lows tonight in the mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Clouds will be hanging around most all of Monday, which could keep daytime temperatures lower. Once again, rain is not forecast with this cloud cover. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 70s.

EXTENDED: A slight warming trend is ahead, with model data hinting at slightly above average temperatures through mid-week, but yet another cold front is expected to move through the area Thursday, which will give us a slight chance for rain Thursday and Friday.