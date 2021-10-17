Tua Tagovailoa Returns to Dolphins, But Miami Loses to Jacksonville in London

by Alabama News Network Staff

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to the field for the Miami Dolphins after his rib injury, but despite going 33-for-47 for 329 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, his comeback ended with a 23-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The game was played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Jaguars ended their 20-game losing streak, giving head coach Urban Meyer and quarterback Trevor Lawrence their first victory in Jacksonville.

The game ended as the Jaguars’ Matthew Wright kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired. Wright had tied the game at 20 on a 54-yard field goal with 3:40 remaining.

Lawrence threw for 319 yards and a touchdown.