UPDATE: 19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Shooting Outside High School Football Game in Mobile

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mobile police have arrested a 19-year-old in a shooting that wounded five people near Ladd-Peebles Stadium where a high school football game was being played.

Mobile police identify him as Jai Scott of Semmes. He was charged with five counts of attempted murder. The motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

Gwendolyn Crawford told WPMI-TV that her son, Jakobe Morgan, was shot five times. She says one bullet hit Morgan’s spine, affecting the feeling on his left side, and another went through a kidney.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)