Braves Beat Dodgers 5-4; Lead NL Championship Series 2-0

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Braves lead the NL Championship Series two games to none. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever.

Seager tried for a backhand snag, and the ball skidded off his glove into center field.

