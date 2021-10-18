COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospitalizations for Monday, Oct. 18 Fall Below 700

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The trend in declining hospitalization numbers is continuing, with cases now below 700.

As of Monday, October 18, there are 696 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 16 of them children. On Friday, the numbers were 716 and 19. A week ago, they were 935 and 15.

There are now 1,541 staffed ICU beds in the state and 1,362 ICU patients. The surplus of staffed ICU beds is 179. On Friday, it was 166. A week ago, it was 176.

19% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That is the lowest percentage in months and has been steady.

78% of adults in the hospital are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 19% are fully vaccinated.