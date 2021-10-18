Manhunt Happening in Macon County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Law enforcement officials are conducting a manhunt tonight in Macon County.

Montgomery police say they tried to make a traffic stop in the area of Monticello Drive around 1 p.m. They say the driver refused to stop and chase began. The driver made it out of the city limits and into Macon County.

Montgomery police are releasing no other details.

Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says the manhunt is happening near Highway 229, which is close to the Macon County-Elmore County line.

