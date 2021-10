by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Montgomery man was killed in a wreck involving a pickup truck and an ATV.

State troopers say 26-year-old Douglas Thornton Brown was driving an ATV when a pickup truck hit the rear of the ATV on Henry County Road 54. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened about 6:54 p.m. Sunday about 13 miles west of Abbeville.

State troopers have released no other information.