Prattville Man Charged after Shooting Death of Pregnant Wife

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police have charged a man in the shooting death of his pregnant wife.

Police say they responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Sunset Court shortly after midnight Monday morning. The location is west of U.S. Highway 31, south of East Main Street.

That’s where they say they found Hunter James Tatum and his unconscious wife. She was taken to Baptist Medical Center South.

When it was discovered that she was pregnant, the baby was delivered and placed in the NICU. However, police say the baby and the wife have both since died.

Police say Tatum is being held in the Autauga Metro Jail where charges against him were upgraded from assault to two counts of murder.

Officers are still investigating what happened.