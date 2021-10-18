Trending Warmer This Week

by Ben Lang

After a cold mid-October morning, temperatures trend warmer Monday afternoon. Highs range from the low to mid 70s. However, it won’t be as sunny as Sunday was. High clouds streaming west to east across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama Monday could obscure the sun considerably at times. However, temperatures still warm into the low to mid 70s during the afternoon. Clouds gradually clear this evening as they depart to our east. That means conditions are rather ideal for a significant drop in temperature overnight. By sunrise Tuesday morning, most locations likely fall into the mid and upper 40s.

Tuesday trends a bit warmer, with daytime highs near 80°. Tuesday night lows may not fall below the mid 50s thanks to increasing clouds. While Wednesday may feature more clouds, rain likely remains southwest of our area across parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. However, showers and perhaps storms appear possible Thursday. That’s when the next cold front arrives in Alabama. The front likely pushes to our southeast Friday. The rain chance decreases, but it looks the front won’t be as strong as last weekend’s front.

High temperatures could be near 80° during the upcoming weekend. Saturday and Sunday could also feature mainly sunny skies. Saturday and Sunday night lows fall into the 50s.