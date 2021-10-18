Warming Through Midweek

by Shane Butler



High pressure is the main weather feature over our area through midweek. This keeps us under a mostly sunny sky with temps warming back into the 80s. Overnight temps will be going up as well with 50s and 60s coming back. It’s a fairly nice weather setup through Wednesday. A frontal boundary makes a run at us Thursday into Friday. This boundary will help generate a few showers as it passes through the area. Rainfall with this frontal system will be rather light. Some area could see up to a quarter of an inch. Most spots will be well under that. We’re on the backside of the front Friday. Drier air returns and we’re back into sunshine over the upcoming weekend. Temps will manage to top out around 80 and fall into the 50s for lows.