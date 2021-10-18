Woman got into Alabama Police Van Days Before Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Investigators say video from a city surveillance camera showed a woman get into a parked police van on her own, 12 days before she was found dead inside the van in Huntsville, Alabama. Police showed the video during a news conference Friday, after showing it to the family of 29-year-old Christina Nance. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing her family, and they continue to question the circumstances of her death. Her sister, Latausha Nance, says the video was blurry and did not provide clear answers. An officer found Nance’s body Oct. 7. A coroner says an autopsy showed no signs of foul play or trauma.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved