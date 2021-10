by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says the 22nd Judicial Drug Task Force is searching for Tracy Denise King.

Authorities say King is wanted for conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

She is described as 30 years old, 5’3″ tall and 125 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tracy Denise King, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.