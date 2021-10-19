Auburn University to Raise Minimum Wage for Employees

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University will increase its minimum wage to $14.50 an hour for full-time workers and says the change will affect more than 200 employees.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that the increase will take effect Jan. 1. It’s meant to ensure that the university’s minimum pay exceeds the living wage for Lee County.

The new rate is twice the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

Auburn announced the change in an email to staff on Monday. It says the minimum pay for a regular, full-time employee’s salary will increase to $30,160 a year with benefits.

