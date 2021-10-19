COVID-19 in Alabama: Percentage of ICU Patients with COVID-19 Falls to 17%

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The percentage of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has now dropped to 17%.

About a month ago, the percentage was 44%.

As of Tuesday, October 19, there were 652 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 15 of them children. On Monday, the numbers were 696 and 16. A week ago, they were 872 and 18. Numbers have been steadily trending downward in recent weeks.

There are now 1,533 staffed ICU beds in the state and 1,355 ICU patients. That makes the ICU bed surplus 178, which has held steady for the past week.

78% of adults in the hospital are unvaccinated. Four percent are partially vaccinated, while 18% are fully vaccinated.