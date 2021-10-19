Judge Denies Request to Block Lethal Injection in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has declined to block an execution scheduled this week in Alabama. U.S. Chief District Judge Emily Marks has denied a request for a preliminary injunction, which was sought by lawyers for Willie B. Smith III. Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday for the 1991 kidnapping and murder of Sharma Ruth Johnson. His lawyers argue Smith, who has an IQ in the 70s, should have been given help to understand the prison paperwork related to his selection of an execution method. Marks ruled Sunday that Smith was not likely to prevail in the lawsuit brought under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

