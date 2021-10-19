Montgomery County Deputies Searching for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding Clarance Dixon.

Dixon, who is 71 years old, has been reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Sunday, October 3.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it is common for him to walk from his home near Cantelou Road, west of the Montgomery Regional Airport, to visit relatives who live in the Southlawn community.

Dixon has been known to work general labor jobs in Montgomery and Greenville.

If you have any information on Dixon or his whereabouts, call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 832-2532 or (334) 832-4980.