Opelika Police Searching for Felony Shoplifting Suspect

by Glenn Halbrooks

1/5 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Opelika police are searching for a felony shoplifting suspect.

Police say on Thursday, October 14, security camera video at the Tiger Town Best Buy showed a woman conceal a Lenovo laptop and Ring doorbell in her purse, before leaving the store at approximately 8:28 p.m.

Police say the woman appeared to be wearing a white shirt, jeans, white sandals and was seen leaving the parking lot in a white SUV, likely a Lincoln MKC.

If you know this woman’s identity or where she can be found, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.