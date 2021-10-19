Parenting Your Parents: Spotlight on the Senior RX Program

By Lillian Lalo

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (ALABAMA NEWS NETWORK) –

Ask yourself these questions:

Are you 55 or older?

Do you have a chronic medical condition that requires prescription medicine?

Have you been declared disabled?

Or have you applied for Social Security disability?

Are you on Medicare – but in the “Medicare Donut Hole” or the “Medicare Coverage Gap?”

If you answered yes to any of these questions, the Senior RX program could save you thousands of dollars on prescription medications. Even free medications might be a simple phone call away.

We spoke with Mongomery-South Central program coordinator Roxanne Diwara, who said the program is set up to “make sure that people have dignity in living and maintain a good healthy life.”

Diwara and her team work with pharmaceutical companies to find drug assistant programs that can significantly reduce prescription medication prices.

“I am always so shocked when I hear what people’s prescriptions cost,” said Diwara. “You’re trying to live life, buy groceries, pay your cell phone bill, your telephone bill, and keep your life together, and then you’re faced with a $700 prescription bill each month. Or a co-pay that is $180 a month for ten medications. Then there’s a problem. And then that’s where we can step in.”

Once you are prescribed medication, Diwara said the first step is to call Senior RX.

“If there is a program available for that medication, then we can get that for you and it’s at a low cost or free. Most of the medications are free. Some are low-cost. People don’t have to borrow their medication, or go without their medication,” Diwara said.

For more information on the Senior Rx program, call 334-244-6903. They are open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.