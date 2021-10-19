Prattville Police Identify Two Selma Women as Shoplifting Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Ki’wuana Ward – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

2/3 Tamesha Whatley – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

3/3 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers





According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Prattville police have now identified two shoplifting suspects and are urging them to turn themselves in.

Investigators confirmed their identities as Tamesha Whatley and Ki’wuana Ward, both of Selma.

They are wanted for felony theft of property involving a store in the 500 block of Pinnacle Place, which is in the High Point Town Center. Police have not named the store.

CrimeStoppers says it got an anonymous tip on their identity after someone saw their photos on a CrimeStoppers segment.