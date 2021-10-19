Savannah Bananas Bringing Baseball Show to Montgomery

by David Lamb

The Savannah Bananas announced Tuesday that they will be bringing their unique brand of baseball to Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium on March 25, 2022.

The Bananas bill themselves as the “most fun team in baseball” and have garnered raving fans and global attention. A Bananas game is unlike any baseball game you’ve likely ever seen with a cast of performers, musicians, dancers, and mascots.

Playing a brand of baseball called “Banana Ball”, as they call it, is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, no walks, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game.

For ticket information, go to www.thesavannahbananas.com.