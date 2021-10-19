Troy Football Player Arrested, Suspended from Team

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University says a football player has been indefinitely suspended from the team following his arrest by Troy police.

Police say 24-year-old Reginald Leon Todd of Mobile was arrested on charges of hindering prosecution and marijuana possession.

Police say they had gone to a home in the 400 block of Elm Street to help the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Agents were looking for a suspect from the Mobile area, when officers made contact with Todd.

Police say it’s believed that Todd was hindering the apprehension of the suspect, who was wanted for a felony. Todd was also found to possess an amount of marijuana that would be consistent with personal use, according to police.

He is being held in the Pike County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Adam Prendergast, Troy University’s associate director of athletics, told Alabama News Network that Todd’s suspension is pending an investigation. Todd is a senior wide receiver.