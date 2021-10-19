Warmer Temperatures And Rain Later This Week

by Ben Lang

It was another abnormally cool October morning. Lows ranged from the low to mid 40s. As soon as the sun rose, there wasn’t much other than clear blue sky in our area. Some clouds enter the fold this afternoon, but sunshine remains plentiful. Temperatures trend a bit warmer than Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The sky remains somewhere between mostly clear and partly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures remain much milder. They only fall into the low and mid 50s.

Clouds increase Wednesday. There’s a chance for a few spotty showers. However, most of us won’t see rain. If you do, it will likely be in the form of brief, light downpours. Daytime highs reach the low 80s. Wednesday night could feature a bit more rain as a front approaches Alabama.

The rain chance looks best Thursday with the front on our northwestern doorstep. It doesn’t appear like a widespread soaking of rain. Showers and perhaps some storms remain more scattered in nature. The rain coverage and intensity likely winds down Thursday night. The front slides to our southeast Friday. While there could be a few showers early, the afternoon looks drier and sunnier. High temperatures peak near 80° both days.

The late week front won’t be as strong as last weekend’s. However, the air looks fairly dry in its wake. Also, it should push well to our southeast. That results in a nice weekend in it’s wake. High temperatures warm into the low or mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. The weekend looks mainly sunny otherwise. Lows fall into the upper 50s or low 60s each night.

The start of next week looks dry. Monday looks mostly sunny, and Tuesday partly cloudy. Models hint at our next front arriving next Wednesday. This looks likely to produce a round of rain, and perhaps another surge of cooler Fall weather for the end of next week.